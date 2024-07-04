Lauri Hussar taking a wait-and-see approach on next Eesti 200 chair

It is too early to say who coalition party Eesti 200's next leader will be, former chair and current Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar has said.

The party is holding a congress at the end of March, with electing a new leader on the agenda – current chair and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna indicated last month he did not wish to continue in the position, prompting extraordinary elections, to be held later in the summer.

As for possible replacements, Hussar, Tsahkna's predecessor, has in effect ruled himself out – he said at the time he stepped down the role was too tricky to juggle alongside being Riigikogu speaker – and the main two names in the ring are Education Minister Kristina Kallas, and MP Hendrik Johannes Terras.

Speaking to ERR, Hussar said he was aware that the first of these "has has officially announced her candidacy, but there is still time until the end of August."

"Let's wait until that time and we can talk then more closely about who is running, and how the party will proceed," he added.

As for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' candidacy for the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy post, Hussar said this was "certainly recognition, for all of Estonia. It is, of course, an honor for Kaja Kallas herself, but it is also a recognition for Estonia's foreign policy."

Hussar noted that the foreign ministry and associated bodies had supported her strongly towards this end, but the net result is a great transformation for how Estonia is seen within Europe – and in a positive way.

"As far as I have talked with my European colleagues, they view Kaja Kallas' new position very favorably, and are very hopeful that she will be able to bring a completely new breath of life to the EU, in many areas," Hussar said.

Eesti 200 heads into the coalition negotiations triggered by Kallas' resignation as a unified team, Hussar said, adding that the summer lull is providing new opportunities "to clearly outline the very clear boundaries of the new coalition, and in the autumn, it will be possible to move forward at full speed."

He also said that with ministerial portfolios, in his experience, "positions are dealt with at the end of negotiations, and this has always been the case.

"There is a very clear and specific reason for this: to keep the focus on content and to ensure that the substantive topics, which are the core of politics, remain the focus," Hussar went on, following calls from the third party in the coalition, the Social Democrats (SDE), for greater representation within the cabinet.

He hinted that a coalition might even be viable with parties across the political spectrum, saying if the principles are agreed upon and these principles are adhered to, then it is possible to form a very successful government despite the different economic ideologies of the parties.

With Isamaa, the party not in office which is closest to Reform and Eesti 200 economically – and closer to them than SDE is – Hussar said: "There is certainly quite a large common ground with Isamaa on many issues;" adding that this ultimately was a matter for the prime minister and their party.

Isamaa had also been behind government decisions which have "clearly worsened the state's financial situation," Hussar went on, meaning rhetoric from Isamaa on fixing the state budget deficit was "a bit hollow."

Putting state finances in order will send a clear message and provide a longer-term perspective, and " if this coalition can agree on these issues, it is certainly a foundation for the successful functioning of the government," hussar added.

Of the two names tipped as potential new Eesti 200 leader, Kristina Kallas already headed the party from its foundation in 2018 to October 2022 when Hussar became leader, and she has declared her intention to run. Terras ran for leader at the same election which saw Hussar installed, but has not declared his intentions this time.

