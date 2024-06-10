Eesti 200 calls extraordinary party elections for end of summer

The coalition Eesti 200 is convening an extraordinary general meeting for August 31, where the party will elect new governing bodies, Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna announced Monday, the day after the 2024 European Parliament elections.

"The party board convened, we looked this election result in the face and agreed that it was a bad election result," Tsahkna, who is also minister of foreign affairs, told ERR following their meeting. "We decided to call a party general meeting for August 31, where all governing bodies will be elected."

Party elections were originally slated to be held at the end of October – which they did move up.

"But as you can see, it's coming on summer," he admitted. "We want there to be discussion within the party about how to move forward, what to do better. And that everyone can carefully consider where they want to run."

Tsahkna confirmed that he would no longer run for reelection as party chair.

"I am thoroughly convinced that Estonia needs our platform, our worldview, but we as an organization have reached the point where we have to face the facts that today's election results are telling us and woke us up to," he acknowledged.

Eesti 200 was established in order to implement its program, and that can be done in the government, he continued, adding that surely the party can be more robust and clear regarding its politicians in the government.

"And Eesti 200 is not leaving the government," Tsahkna confirmed. "We do, however, have to very seriously consider what those specific results are that we'll have to show [for ourselves] in 2027. I wouldn't overdramatize these EU elections. This was very good for the party – a cold shower and a reality check. The real elections for us will be in 2027. There are local elections next year too, where the party has to show up."

Kristina Kallas: We have to crack open the coalition agreement

Eesti 200 deputy chair Kristina Kallas, meanwhile, said she believes it's time to open up the coalition agreement and revamp the government.

"This European Parliament election result very clearly demonstrated that voters aren't satisfied with the work of the current government, especially when it comes to the state of the economy," said Kallas, who is also minister of education and research.

"People's economic insecurity is very high," she acknowledged. "Revamping the government means we have to seriously reappraise the agreements made in our coalition agreement to see whether in the given situation, where our state budget deficit continues to grow and our economy is in bad shape, this coalition agreement still corresponds to reality. I have a feeling we still have to make adjustments there, and focus on solving economic issues."

Kristina Kallas likewise said that fueling uncertainty within the government is the fact that it's unclear whether Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas will continue to serve as prime minister or whether she will be leaving to take up a senior post in Brussels.

"When there's too much speculation constantly going on about whether she'll continue as prime minister or not, then it's that element of uncertainty that generates that turbulence," the Eesti 200 deputy chair said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!