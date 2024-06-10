Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

Opposition party Isamaa won the highest vote share in the European Parliament elections on Sunday (June 9) with over 78,000 ballots.

The top three parties were Isamaa (78,425 votes), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) (69,972) and Reform (65,150). They were followed by EKRE (54,208) and Center (44,932).

This means Isamaa and SDE will be awarded two mandates and Reform, Center, and EKRE one each. Estonia has seven seats in the parliament.

Compared to the EU elections five years ago, Isamaa gained one mandate and Reform lost one.

SDE's Marina Kaljurand received the most votes (44,973) for the second election running. However, the total fell considerably from 65,549 in 2019.

She was followed by Reform's Urmas Paet (35,177 votes), Isamaa's Jüri Ratas (33,345), EKRE's Jaak Madison (32,607), Center's Mihhail Kõlvart (27,039) and Isamaa's Riho Terras (23,670).

Thanks to Kaljurand's good result, SDE's Sven Mikser was also awarded a seat in the European Parliament (9,821).

Kaljurand, Paet, Madison, Terras, and Mikser have all been members of the European Parliament since 2019.

Marina Kaljurand Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed, participating in its first EU election, won 24,913 ballots or 6.9 percent of the vote but missed out on a mandate. Security expert Rainer Saks was the most popular candidate (12,262).

Koos party's sole candidate Aivo Peterson collected 11,386 ballots.

Of the parliamentary parties, Eesti 200 was the only one that failed to win a mandate. In total, 9,432 people voted for the party – 2.6 percent of the total votes, a worse result than the 3.2 percent it was awarded in 2019.

The Greens received 2,211 votes. Of the independent candidates, Tanel Talve won the most votes – 1,175. All the rest got less than 1,000 votes.

EP election results across the country. Isamaa (light blue), SDE (red), EKRE (dark blue), Center (Green), and Reform (yellow). Source: ERR

Other well-known politicians who ran but failed to win mandates included EKRE chairman Martin Helme (17,704), Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu (14,118), Center Party MEP Jana Toom (13,908), and Reform member and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (9,290).

Turnout for the 2024 European Parliament elections was 37.7 percent in Estonia compared to the preliminary 51 percent across the European Union. In total, 369,442 people voted which is approximately 37,000 more than at the last election in 2019.

However, the turnout figure remains the same as 100,000 Estonians living abroad have been added to the electoral role. If the turnout had been calculated using the 2019 figure, it would have risen to 41.8 percent.

The results can be viewed here and here on the Estonian National Electoral Committee's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!