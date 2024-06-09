Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

A ballot.
A ballot. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
More than 37 percent of eligible voters participated in the 2024 European Parliament elections in Estonia by the 8 p.m. polling deadline on Sunday evening.

In total, 369,442 people – 37.7 percent – cast a ballot between Monday and Sunday, data from the State Electoral Office at 8:30 p.m. show.

Of those, 215,594 paper votes were submitted and 153,848 e-votes.

Turnout was equal to the last EU election in 2019, when it was 37.6 percent.

However, this year the number of potential voters was almost 100,000 higher than five years ago as the electoral role now includes Estonians living abroad.

Approximately, 36,500 more people voted than five years ago (332,859). If turnout had been calculated the same way as five years ago, it would have been 41.8 percent this year.

The City of Tartu had the highest turnout (51.4 percent), followed by Tallinn (47.1 percent). The island of Hiiumaa, Harju and Lääne countries also had a turnout of more than 40 percent. Ida-Viru County's was the lowest at 33.6 percent.

Results will start to be published after 9 p.m. with preliminary results expected around midnight.

The e-vote counting process can be watched here. Opening and counting starts at 9 p.m. and the broadcast ends at 10 p.m.

Results for all EU countries can be viewed here.

This article was updated to add additional information about turnout.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

