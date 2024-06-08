Turnout hits 26.1 percent as e-voting closes

News
Voting booth.
Voting booth. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

More than 26 percent of eligible voters had participated in the European Parliament elections by 8 p.m. on Saturday (June 8) when e-voting and preliminary voting closed. Paper ballots can still be cast on Sunday.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 255,989 people had voted. Of those 153,848 ballots were submitted online and 102,141 at polling stations. Turnout was 26.1 percent.

Experts have suggested turnout could be higher than in 2019, but the final figure will not be known until Sunday evening.

Arne Koitmäe, head of the State Electoral Office (RVK), said: "Election Day is definitely the day for many people to go out and vote, so I hope that [turnout] will increase. Right now, I would be happy if we end up with the same turnout as in the last election, which was 37 percent."

State Electoral Office (RVT) director Arne Koitmäe. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Turnout is currently highest in the City of Tartu at 36.9 percent, followed by 35 percent in Tallinn, and 31.1 percent in Hiiu County.

It has also been surprisingly high in Ida-Viru County at 21.4 percent. At the last EU election turnout was 24.3 percent.

"While the current turnout is 21 percent there, in 2019 – the most accurate comparison is at 12 noon on polling day – it was 17.8 percent. So there's a 3 percent difference here. And given that more votes will be added on election day, the turnout is likely to be quite a bit higher," Koitmäe said.

The final number of e-votes will be announced on Sunday evening after duplicated votes are deleted.

Voting continues between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday as paper ballots can still be submitted at polling stations.

It is possible to change an e-vote by casting a ballot at a polling station. Paper votes cancel out e-votes.

Seventy-eight candidates are participating in the election and Estonia has seven mandates. Results will be announced after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Voting data can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:16

Turnout hits 26.1 percent as e-voting closes

16:22

EU elections turnout in Estonia may be higher in absolute terms than previously

16:01

Vaccines available against tick-borne encephalitis

15:41

State draws on medicines crisis reserve for second time

15:21

Macron views Kaja Kallas as possible next EU foreign affairs high representative

13:21

Tartu student rental market at calm before the storm

12:41

Gallery: 11th annual charity duck rally takes place in Kadriorg

12:06

Laura Maasik puts in 3,000-meter steeplechase PB in Rome

11:12

Court sentences man to 12 years' prison time in Aruküla stabbing murder case

10:12

Supreme Court throws out Parempoolsed EU elections financing complaint

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

07.06

Estonia to stop third-country nationals from buying land near strategic facilities

06.06

Estonia's county bus fare price ceilings to skyrocket

15:21

Macron views Kaja Kallas as possible next EU foreign affairs high representative

07.06

Estonia, Russia still exchanging pension payments

07.06

Sauna enthusiasts aiming to set new world record

07.06

WHO: Estonian youth less active than their European peers

13:21

Tartu student rental market at calm before the storm

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo