Turnout hits 26.1 percent as e-voting closes

More than 26 percent of eligible voters had participated in the European Parliament elections by 8 p.m. on Saturday (June 8) when e-voting and preliminary voting closed. Paper ballots can still be cast on Sunday.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 255,989 people had voted. Of those 153,848 ballots were submitted online and 102,141 at polling stations. Turnout was 26.1 percent.

Experts have suggested turnout could be higher than in 2019, but the final figure will not be known until Sunday evening.

Arne Koitmäe, head of the State Electoral Office (RVK), said: "Election Day is definitely the day for many people to go out and vote, so I hope that [turnout] will increase. Right now, I would be happy if we end up with the same turnout as in the last election, which was 37 percent."

State Electoral Office (RVT) director Arne Koitmäe. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Turnout is currently highest in the City of Tartu at 36.9 percent, followed by 35 percent in Tallinn, and 31.1 percent in Hiiu County.

It has also been surprisingly high in Ida-Viru County at 21.4 percent. At the last EU election turnout was 24.3 percent.

"While the current turnout is 21 percent there, in 2019 – the most accurate comparison is at 12 noon on polling day – it was 17.8 percent. So there's a 3 percent difference here. And given that more votes will be added on election day, the turnout is likely to be quite a bit higher," Koitmäe said.

The final number of e-votes will be announced on Sunday evening after duplicated votes are deleted.

Voting continues between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday as paper ballots can still be submitted at polling stations.

It is possible to change an e-vote by casting a ballot at a polling station. Paper votes cancel out e-votes.

Seventy-eight candidates are participating in the election and Estonia has seven mandates. Results will be announced after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Voting data can be viewed here.

--

