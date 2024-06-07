All 377 European election polling stations open from 12 pm Friday

A polling station at a shopping mall in Estonia.
A polling station at a shopping mall in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
All 377 polling stations across Estonia open today, Friday, ahead of European Parliament election day on Sunday.

Up until Friday, only select polling stations were open during the advance voting period, which began at the start of this week.

The full list of polling stations is available here.

Since Estonia is treated as one single electoral district at European elections, voters can cast their ballots at any polling station nationwide, regardless of their registered residence.

The polling stations open Friday, 12 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., and are open again during the same hours on Saturday.

On polling day itself, Sunday, June 9, locations are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., when polls close.

Voters unable to visit a polling station due to health reasons or other significant factors, they can request a home vote, which must be submitted in writing to their local government or by calling the municipality on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during polling hours (see above).

Once successfully applied for, electoral officials can attend the voter's place of residence with a ballot box, to collect their vote.

A total of 979,932 voters are eligible to vote at this year's European elections.

EU citizens permanently resident in Estonia are eligible to vote here also.

Casting an e-vote can be done 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Turnout 13.8 percent on Friday morning

As of 9.30 a.m. on Friday, voter turnout stood at 13.8 percent, with 135,369 votes cast. Of these, 44,928 were cast on paper and 90,441 online.

By region, turnout was highest at the time of writing in the city of Tartu, at 20.5 percent, while Tallinn was just behind at 19.5 percent.

Turnout was also higher than the median point on Hiiumaa (16.7 percent and in Harju County outside Tallinn (15.5 percent), while it was lowest in Estonia itself in Võru County (9.2 percent) and Ida-Viru County (9.3 percent).

Turnout from Estonian citizens resident outside of the country stood at 2 percent Friday morning.

There are 78 candidates running, nine for each of the eight parties running full lists, with the remainder being mostly independent candidates.

Those running are competing for seven MEP seats.

While e-votes cannot be cast on polling day, they can both be re-cast where necessary, and overruled with a paper vote, primarily in order to avoid voter coercion or other interference.

More detailed info is available from the VVK's site here, and from ERR News's overview here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

