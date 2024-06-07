All 76 polling stations open in Tallinn today

Today, June 7, until Sunday, June 9, all 76 Tallinn polling sites will be open for the European Parliament elections. Advance and electronic voting will continue until June 8, with election day on Sunday, June 9.

Advance voting can be done in all polling stations until June 8, from noon to 8 p.m..

On June 9, all polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

E-voting will be available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on June 8 on this website. To use e-voting, you will need a computer with an Internet connection and an ID card or mobile ID with PIN codes.

E-voting will not be available on Election Day, June 9.

During the European Parliament elections voters can cast their ballots at any polling station in Estonia. An overview of all candidates is available on this website.

If a voter is unable to vote at a polling site due to health or other significant reasons, they may request an absentee ballot.

Voting at home takes place June 7-9, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. To apply for an absentee ballot, a request must be submitted to the respective district administration via email or phone by 2 p.m. on June 9.

Requests for home voting can be submitted to:

The home voting request must include the voter's name, personal identification code, address, phone number, and the reason for home voting (e.g., health condition, old age, or any other reason that prevents the voter from leaving home).

