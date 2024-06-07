Tallinn center traffic update: Changes starting June 7

The construction of the Old City Harbor tramway will reach a stage on June 7 where both directions of Gonsiori tänav will be open to regular traffic and public transport. Additionally, a 1+1 lane will be available for crossing the Kaubamaja intersection.

Starting June 7, traffic in the harbor area will fully resume, and the southern branch of Ahtri tänav will be opened.

The section between Hobujaama and Jõe will have a speed limit in place until the final asphalt layer is laid.

Simultaneously with the opening of the southern branch, the left lane of the northern branch of Ahtri tänav will be closed for approximately one week due to tram infrastructure construction.

Tallinn traffic scheme, starting June 7, 2024. Source: Tallinn City

