Tallinn offering free legal advice in Kristiine and Põhja-Tallinn in June

Free legal advice is on offer to Tallinners in two districts this month. All residents regardless of their district of residence are welcome to attend the sessions.

During legal advice days, residents can receive free guidance on matters related to family law, inheritance law, obligations law, contract law, employment law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings, and issues related to housing associations, as well as interactions with local governments or state agencies.

Legal advice is provided by specialists from the Estonian Lawyers Association, including notaries, lawyers, advocates, and bailiffs.

Consultations are available in Estonian, Russian, and English. No prior registration is required.

Residents can attend the consultation on the date that suits them, regardless of their district of residence

The next coming up consultation days this year will be on June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kristiine District Government office at Metalli tänav 5.

And on June 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Põhja-Tallinn District Government office at Kari tänav 13.

The next consultations will be held on September 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lasnamäe District Government office at Pallasti tänav 54 and on September 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kristiine District Government office at Metalli tänav 5.

For more information, visit the municipal webpage on legal counseling in Tallinn.

