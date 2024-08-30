Tallinn offering free legal advice in Lasnamäe, Kristiine in September

Gavels. Photo is illustrative.
Gavels. Photo is illustrative. Source: Silver Gutmann/Supreme Court of Estonia
Throughout the year, the City of Tallinn is offering residents free legal consultations on designated legal advice days scheduled across its various city districts. The city's next legal advice days will be held on September 5 in Lasnamäe and on September 19 in Kristiine.

On September 5, a legal advice day will be held at Lasnamäe District Administration (Pallasti 54) from 1-6 p.m.

On September 19, a legal advice day will be held at Kirstiine District Administration (Metalli 5), likewise from 1-6 p.m.

During these events, residents can receive free legal counsel on issues involving family law, inheritance law, contract law, labor law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement procedures as well as matters involving apartment associations. Assistance will also be available for navigating interactions with local governments or state authorities.

Legal advice will be provided by specialists from the Estonian Lawyers Union, including notaries, lawyers, advocates and bailiffs. Consultations will be available in Estonian, Russian and English. No prior registration is required.

Residents are welcome to attend a consultation on any date that works for them, regardless of their actual district of residence.

Legal advice will also be available on the following dates this fall:

-October 3: Pirita District Administration (Kloostri tee 6), from 2-6 p.m.

-October 31: Nõmme District Administration (Valdeku 13), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-November 14: City Center Social Center (Liivalaia 32), from 1-6 p.m.

-November 21: Mustamäe District Administration (E. Vilde tee 118), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-November 28: Õismäe Recreation Center (Ehitajate tee 109A/2), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

