Tallinn offering free legal advice in Haabersti, Kesklinn in April

News
Gables at the Supreme Court.
Gables at the Supreme Court.
News

Free legal advice is on offer to Tallinners in two districts this month. All residents are welcome to attend the sessions.

The next sessions will be held on April 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m in Kesklinn and on April 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Haabersti.

Specialists from the Estonian Lawyers Union (notaries, jurists, lawyers and bailiffs) will offer legal advice on many matters, without prior registration needed. This includes family law, inheritance law, obligations law, contract law, employment law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings. 

It also takes care of issues related to housing associations and deal with local governments or state agencies, Tallinn City Government said on Tuesday. 

Services are provided in Estonian, English and Russian. 

Residents just need to come at the time and place mentioned below, regardless of the district they live in:

April 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Kesklinn Social Center (Liivalaia 32)

April 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Haabersti Õismäe Recreation Center (Ehitajate tee 109A/2)

May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mustamäe District Government Office (Vilde tee 118)

May 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lasnamäe District Government Office (Pallasti 54)

June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kristiine District Government Office (Metalli 5)

June 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Põhja-Tallinn District Government (Kari 13)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Julie Capelle, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:19

Tallinn city media closures to hit dozens of city employees, MM Grupp

19:46

State issues €250 million short term bonds

19:40

Tallinn coalition negotiators discuss hospital mergers

19:02

Regional minister hopes to legalize local government wealth redistribution by summer

18:32

Otepää uses its replica medieval war horn for the first time

18:08

Estonian ministry to develop LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

17:34

Ministry: MPEÕK clerics promised to refrain from following patriarch Kirill's guidelines

17:24

Tartu-Tapa railroad repair work to inconvenience passengers until year's end

17:09

Estonia to endorse Mark Rutte as NATO's next secretary general

16:56

The Guardian: Estonia has 'the best schools in Europe'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

08:51

Estonia plans to buy 12 French-made CAESAR howitzers

01.04

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

15:12

Winning design for Tallinn's 'Fisherman's Wharf' revealed

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

01.04

Pere: We have a vision for getting rid of Centrist food chains in Tallinn

09:25

Minister calls Russian church in Estonia leaders to clarify Ukraine war stance

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo