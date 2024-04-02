Tallinn offering free legal advice in Haabersti, Kesklinn in April

Free legal advice is on offer to Tallinners in two districts this month. All residents are welcome to attend the sessions.

The next sessions will be held on April 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m in Kesklinn and on April 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Haabersti.

Specialists from the Estonian Lawyers Union (notaries, jurists, lawyers and bailiffs) will offer legal advice on many matters, without prior registration needed. This includes family law, inheritance law, obligations law, contract law, employment law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings.

It also takes care of issues related to housing associations and deal with local governments or state agencies, Tallinn City Government said on Tuesday.

Services are provided in Estonian, English and Russian.

Residents just need to come at the time and place mentioned below, regardless of the district they live in:

April 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Kesklinn Social Center (Liivalaia 32)

April 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Haabersti Õismäe Recreation Center (Ehitajate tee 109A/2)

May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mustamäe District Government Office (Vilde tee 118)

May 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lasnamäe District Government Office (Pallasti 54)

June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kristiine District Government Office (Metalli 5)

June 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Põhja-Tallinn District Government (Kari 13)

--

