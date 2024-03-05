Free legal advice available in Pirita, Põhja-Tallinn in March

The City of Tallinn offers residents free legal advice on consultation days scheduled in Pirita and Põhja-Tallinn this month.

The next consultation days will be held on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pirita District Government and on March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Põhja-Tallinn District Government.

During the legal advice day, residents can receive free legal advice on family law, inheritance law, obligations law, contract law, labor law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings, and issues related to apartment and housing associations, as well as interactions with local governments or state agencies.

Legal advice is provided by specialists from the Estonian Lawyers' Union – notaries, lawyers, advocates, and bailiffs.

Consultations are available in Estonian, Russian, and English. No pre-registration is required.

Residents can attend the consultation on any date that suits them, regardless of which district they live in.

In the first half of 2024, legal advice will be available at the following times:

March 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Pirita District Government (Kloostri tee 6)

March 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Põhja-Tallinn District Government (Kari 13)

April 4, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Tallinn City Centre Social Center (Liivalaia 32)

April 18, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Õismäe Leisure Center (Ehitajate tee 109A/2)

May 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Mustamäe District Government (Vilde tee 118)

May 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Lasnamäe District Government (Pallasti 54)

June 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Kristiine District Government (Metalli 5)

June 13, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Põhja-Tallinn Government (Kari 13)

For more information visit the Tallinn website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!