X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Free legal advice available in Pirita, Põhja-Tallinn in March

News
Gables at the Supreme Court.
Gables at the Supreme Court.
News

The City of Tallinn offers residents free legal advice on consultation days scheduled in Pirita and Põhja-Tallinn this month.

The next consultation days will be held on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pirita District Government and on March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Põhja-Tallinn District Government.

During the legal advice day, residents can receive free legal advice on family law, inheritance law, obligations law, contract law, labor law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings, and issues related to apartment and housing associations, as well as interactions with local governments or state agencies. 

Legal advice is provided by specialists from the Estonian Lawyers' Union – notaries, lawyers, advocates, and bailiffs.

Consultations are available in Estonian, Russian, and English. No pre-registration is required.

Residents can attend the consultation on any date that suits them, regardless of which district they live in.

In the first half of 2024, legal advice will be available at the following times:

March 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Pirita District Government (Kloostri tee 6)

March 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Põhja-Tallinn District Government (Kari 13)

April 4, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Tallinn City Centre Social Center (Liivalaia 32)

April 18, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Õismäe Leisure Center (Ehitajate tee 109A/2)

May 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Mustamäe District Government (Vilde tee 118)

May 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Lasnamäe District Government (Pallasti 54)

June 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Kristiine District Government (Metalli 5)

June 13, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., at Põhja-Tallinn Government (Kari 13)

For more information visit the Tallinn website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:22

Free legal advice available in Pirita, Põhja-Tallinn in March

17:56

Former Narva mayor ready to run in EP elections to support SDE candidate

17:30

Last winter colder than the norm in Estonia

16:59

NATO practicing quick reinforcement of eastern flank

16:55

Estonia's equal pay day highlights women's 17.7 percent salary gap

16:23

Pevkur: Rumors did not influence selection of new defense forces' chief

16:18

Colorful auroras could be seen increasingly often in coming weeks

15:57

Former Postimees editor-in-chief joins Parempoolsed

15:19

AirBaltic reports record turnover and profit

14:51

Kristiine Keskus blaze likely caused by heater

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

04.03

ID-card to remain mandatory until European Union digital wallet created

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.03

Warm weather causing work stoppages in forestry

04.03

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

04.03

Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

13:10

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: