Construction of residential properties begins next to Tallinn's Pirita TOP

Real estate developer Liven has begun construction on a series of new residential buildings on a plot next to Tallinn's Pirita Olympic Sailing Sports Centre (TOP) in Tallinn, which has been unused for years.

The development, which will cost almost €90 million, involves the construction of a number of three-story residential buildings containing a total of 220 apartments on the 27,000 m2 seafront site.

"The Regati 3 site has been lying idle for a long time and waiting for a new lease of life. The beach promenade comes to an abrupt end at this location and the urban space does not meet the needs of users. As few apartment buildings have been built in Pirita in recent years, the new development will enable us to offer quality homes and at the same time make Pirita tee and the adjacent beach area a coherent whole, which is open to the city's residents," said Andero Laur, CEO of AS Liven, in a press release.

The amount of investment funding earmarked for the development of the plot amounts to almost €90 million. The architectural solution includes seven low-ground sections, four of which will be completed in the first phase. Almost 30 percent of the apartments set to be completed in the first phase of development have already been sold.

"Homebuyers have become more selective and aware, so it is important that, as with other Liven homes, future residents of the Regati homes are able to choose the layout and interior design of their homes. We believe that a personalized approach will have the effect of making the Pirita district a new permanent, rather than short-term, visitor district," added Laur.

Liven chose Mitt&Perlebach as the general contractor for the development, due to positive experience and cooperation with the company on past projects, including work on both Suur-Patarei tänav and Jalami tänav, Laur explained.

Liven acquired the Regati puiestee 3 property in 2021 via a public auction for €12.02 million. An architectural competition was organized for the property, including its surrounding beach promenade and with the wishes and needs of local residents also taken into account. Salto Architects was declared the winner.

"As well as homes, one of the aims of the development is to bring more life to the area – restaurants, cafés and movement. Our challenge was to integrate the area into a single whole, so as to ensure there would be a pleasant street structure and movement for visitors to the area," said Maarja Kask and Ralf Lõoke of Salko Architects in a press release.

"At the same time, this movement will not disturb the residents, but maintain a balance. The area around Pirita TOP is clearly the end point of Pirita tee, but at the moment there is no logical end to the beach promenade, and the completion of Regati puiestee 3 will solve this problem," they added.

"We hope that the development of the Regati area will add value and quality to the entire district and support Tallinn's image as a maritime capital. The activity and vitality of one area tends to activate other neighborhoods, and with its multifunctional and open environment, Regati puiestee 3 is more like what we are used to seeing in Denmark, the Netherlands or elsewhere in Europe," the architects said.

Liven has been operating for ten years and has built over 600 residential units

