Gallery: Tallinn's crumbling Pirita Promenade won't be fixed up anytime soon

The concrete surface of Pirita Promenade is crumbling. First built in the 1980s, Tallinn's city government acknowledged the need for repairs to the waterfront promenade a decade ago, but the high cost of the project means there is no solution in sight.

"This is an issue that has remained unresolved for a long time," said Sander Andla, the elder of Tallinn's City Center District. "Why it hasn't been fixed earlier is a question for the previous city government."

Andla didn't hold out hope that the popular summertime location would be renovated anytime soon.

"Pirita Promenade needs a complete overhaul — this is a million-euro project and needs more significant investments," he acknowledged. "I can't promise that the promenade will be fixed up anytime soon."

Should the project eventually be tackled, Andla said the repairs would be carried out in stages.

Funding for these potential repairs may be discussed this fall, when the City of Tallinn starts shaping its city budget strategy.

In 2016, daily Eesti Päevaleht reported (link in Estonian) even before Reidi tee was built that Pirita Promenade was crumbling.

At the time, Tallinn Public Works Department director Reio Vesiallik commented that their department was keeping an eye on the condition of the promenade, and that critical maintenance repairs to the concrete-slab sidewalk were planned for the renovation season.

In the long term, however, around two kilometers of the promenade would need a complete overhaul, Vesiallik acknowledged, adding that its reconstruction needs would be factored into investment plans for the coming years.

