Tartu wants to make Emajõgi riverbanks more inviting

People walking along Tartu's popular riverfront promenade on the other side of the Peace Bridge in early spring. April 2024.
People walking along Tartu's popular riverfront promenade on the other side of the Peace Bridge in early spring. April 2024. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
To draw more people back downtown, the City of Tartu plans to further improve the banks of the Emajõgi River with several development projects over the coming years.

To this day, planning in Estonia's second-largest city still involves filling in gaps in the cityscape left by World War II, according to Tartu city architect Jiri Tintera.

The banks of the Emajõgi River, which runs through the heart of the city, have seen limited active urban life. While several key sites in Tartu are located outside the city center, well-developed riverfronts could help draw more people back downtown.

"By developing these riverbanks, we want to bring the Emajõgi back to the people," Tintera said.

"And people actually like water," he continued. "A water element in an urban space always attracts people. Even if we can't really go in the water, we still want to be near it. The first newly renovated riverbanks, where people can sit, have shown that people quickly embraced them. This is what our people really expect."

In the coming years, the City of Tartu aims to develop the riverbanks around the central open-air market and Karlova Marina.

The first stage of the plan involves building a riverfront promenade stretching from near Tigutorn all the way to the marina. The second stage will see the construction by the open-air market of the new Sadama Quarter together with the second stretch of the promenade.

The goal is to complete the first stage of construction within two years.

"We're currently in the process of initiating a detailed plan for the open-air market quarter, known as Sadama Quarter, meaning that area will be transformed beyond recognition," noted Tartu Deputy Mayor Elo Kiivet. "This will also be the site of a distinguished, downtown-worthy development featuring a diverse range of new residences and businesses. The market will remain in roughly the same location, but it will definitely look different from how it does today."

Another project will see the development of a riverfront connection with the outlying Kvissentali District. Estiko Grupp, which operates Tasku Center and Dorpat Hotel, is also seeking a solution for the stretch of riverfront between the Peace Bridge and the open-air market, where, despite the classical music being played there, has been overtaken by groups of people drinking.

"The revitalization will heavily depend on how the city gets involved — or, more specifically, how it will take care of the work between the Peace Bridge and Väiketuru tänav," said Estiko real estate development manager Sven Saar.

"We don't plan to implement temporary solutions like the city has today," Saar noted. "We want to modify the lighting solutions somewhat, redesign the seating areas and introduce a bit of greenery, since this spot is largely paved over. Of course, we can't really plant many trees here, but we'd like to breathe a little more life into the area."

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

