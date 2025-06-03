X!

Tartu to celebrate city day with concert dedicated to Year of the Estonian Book

Tartu City Day 2022.
Tartu City Day 2022. Source: Eva Maria Tartu
On Sunday, June 29, Tartu celebrates its annual City Day. This year's event features a gala concert themed around "The Sound of the City of Literature."

This year's Tartu City Day gala concert is dedicated to the Year of the Estonian Book and will take listeners on a musical journey through a series of literary highlights connected to the city. Alongside several well-loved stories, the concert will also feature a song by Mari Kalkun called "Kiri Algab" ("The Letter Begins"), which was composed especially for the Year of the Estonian Book, and an orchestral score by composer Tauno Aints created for Tartu City Day.

"Just like last year, the gala concert will feature music of different styles and from different eras – from Baroque to modern. Of course, there will also be some completely new musical numbers. There will be something for everyone in Tartu," said Mihhail Gerts, creative director of the gala concert.

Musician, singer and composer Jarek Kasar, soprano Maria Listra, singer and composer Mari Kalkun, Säde Vatalin (Tähe Viis Singing Studio), Loviise Mäesalu (Tartu Karlova School), vocal chamber ensemble Vox pUNT and conductor Mihhail Gerts with Pärnu City Orchestra will all take to the stage during the event.

This year's Tartu City Day also includes a traditional morning coffee with Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), a children's party, a cycling tour, a creative street, an EiK concert and much more. The full program will be announced shortly on the tartukorraldab.ee website.

Editor: Michael Cole

