Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

With the arrival of spring, gulls have once again begun searching for nesting spots on the rooftops of apartment buildings, causing concern for city residents. Some of the more frustrated locals refer to them as "winged rats," but what can be done to mitigate this long-standing issue?

The rooftops of apartment buildings in Tartu's Annelinn district provide ideal nesting grounds for gulls. As there are a lot of roofs in Annelinn, many residents are affected by the breeding season.

"At four in the morning, they start screaming and fighting with crows, and once they have chicks, you cannot even walk by because the (gull) mothers start lurking. It is really scary when you are walking with your child, and they wave, saying, 'Look, a bird,' and then a very angry mother gull starts screaming and diving at your head and your child's head. It's terrifying," Annelinn resident Maria Kontse told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"They dirty the roofs, build their nests. The cars outside get covered in droppings, and people are complaining about it," said Mare Popova, chairman of the housing association at Kaunase pst 62.

Popova, who has lived in Annelinn for nearly 30 years, said the problems have persisted for years and worsened over time.

Tartu's Annelinn district from the air. Source: City of Tartu

Ornithologist Marko Mägi confirms that more and more gulls are concentrating in urban environments, which they perceive as safer.

"The reason we are dealing with a gull problem in cities is largely because their natural nesting sites have either diminished or they have realized that cities are actually safer, and so they have moved into urban areas," he explained.

"While it may seem like there are a lot of gulls everywhere, in reality, their population in the wild is declining, and they are simply concentrating in cities. In urban areas, I believe their numbers are steadily increasing."

Many housing associations have tried to prevent nest formation by using bird deterrents. The association at Kaunase pst 62 is also removing nesting materials, as suggested by Mägi.

However, the expert stresses that this must be done consistently and by all nearby housing associations simultaneously.

Marko Mägi. Source: Priit Ennet / ERR

"At the very least, associations in certain areas should coordinate their efforts, agreeing to check rooftops together. Every morning, before having coffee, take a quick walk on the roof to see what is happening. Simply having a human presence on the roof can be disruptive enough for the birds to realize they are not welcome," he said.

Popova said their association cleans the roof. But she thinks the process is dangerous, as the birds may attack while nests are being removed. Additionally, she says residents cannot be expected to voluntarily check the roofs every day.

Popova said housing associations are looking to the City of Tartu for financial support so that workers can be compensated for the task.

"If you ask someone to do it voluntarily, they might go up there, but they are under no obligation to do so. The city needs to come up with solutions. We are not ornithologists; we do not know the lives of these gulls," she told the show.

A young seagull. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Deputy Mayor of Tartu, Raimond Tamm (Reform) said the city council could provide contacts and increase awareness efforts. However, it cannot take responsibility for private properties.

"It's true that some housing associations take the issue seriously, while others less so. But the city government cannot relieve property owners of their responsibility or cover the costs of what happens on private rooftops," he said.

Mägi said if residents do not want the birds, they must start dealing with it early.

"But personally, I wonder if they always need to be driven away. I actually enjoy them, even when they are noisy because it is a sign that the city is not just for people," he added.

