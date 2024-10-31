Tartu aims to transform undeveloped riverfront area into vibrant urban space

Tartu city government has decided to begin drawing up a detailed plan for the long-awaited development of the city's Holm Quarter. Located along the Emajõgi riverfront, the site already has a comprehensive plan in place allowing for construction there.

"The city's goal is to create a dense, lively and attractive urban environment in this area," explained Tartu Deputy Mayor Elo Kiivet. "We're restoring the historically denser urban environment to connect the Old Town and downtown with the [part of the city] on the other side of the Emajõgi."

Plans for the new Holm Quarter include new buildings with community, residential and commercial spaces as well as underground parking.

Also to be planned is a multifaceted public riverfront promenade along the left bank of the Emajõgi, ensuring safe and convenient mobility facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. Consideration will be given to preserving and, if necessary, adding tall trees and greenery.

Since the area in question extends into the Old Town heritage conservation zone, detailed planning for Holm Quarter must comply with heritage protection requirements.

According to Kiivet, it's still too soon to say exactly what the area will end up looking like, including how many apartments it will include, if any at all, and who might end up living there.

The deputy mayor believes this location could be highly attractive to potential developers. "It's a unique environment," she noted. "There will surely be significant interest in living and doing business here."

Atlantis building may stay, may go

The fate of one area landmark, which holds significance for older generations as either the former Kaunas restaurant or the later nightclub Atlantis, remains unclear – the prominent riverfront building is permitted to be either preserved or demolished to make way for something new.

Kiivet said that she's a fan of the old Kaunas restaurant building, but is open to either option.

A planning competition had previously been organized for Holm Quarter in 2017. The city now considers plans from that time outdated, however, as they no longer align with the principles of modern space, updated heritage protection requirements or what the city and developers want.

Located within Tartu's Old Town heritage protection zone, Holm Quarter spans an area of around 3 hectares nestled between Narva maantee, the Emajõgi River and the Raatuse tänav pedestrian path and bike lane. The area is currently divided into eight plots with seven different owners. Most of the area currently remains undeveloped.

--

