X!

Tartu aims to transform undeveloped riverfront area into vibrant urban space

News
Tartu's Holm Quarter is located between the Arch Bridge and Peace Bridge, tucked between the Emajõgi River and Narva maantee. October 2024.
Tartu's Holm Quarter is located between the Arch Bridge and Peace Bridge, tucked between the Emajõgi River and Narva maantee. October 2024. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Tartu city government has decided to begin drawing up a detailed plan for the long-awaited development of the city's Holm Quarter. Located along the Emajõgi riverfront, the site already has a comprehensive plan in place allowing for construction there.

"The city's goal is to create a dense, lively and attractive urban environment in this area," explained Tartu Deputy Mayor Elo Kiivet. "We're restoring the historically denser urban environment to connect the Old Town and downtown with the [part of the city] on the other side of the Emajõgi."

Plans for the new Holm Quarter include new buildings with community, residential and commercial spaces as well as underground parking.

Also to be planned is a multifaceted public riverfront promenade along the left bank of the Emajõgi, ensuring safe and convenient mobility facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. Consideration will be given to preserving and, if necessary, adding tall trees and greenery.

Since the area in question extends into the Old Town heritage conservation zone, detailed planning for Holm Quarter must comply with heritage protection requirements.

According to Kiivet, it's still too soon to say exactly what the area will end up looking like, including how many apartments it will include, if any at all, and who might end up living there.

The deputy mayor believes this location could be highly attractive to potential developers. "It's a unique environment," she noted. "There will surely be significant interest in living and doing business here."

Atlantis building may stay, may go

The fate of one area landmark, which holds significance for older generations as either the former Kaunas restaurant or the later nightclub Atlantis, remains unclear – the prominent riverfront building is permitted to be either preserved or demolished to make way for something new.

Kiivet said that she's a fan of the old Kaunas restaurant building, but is open to either option.

A planning competition had previously been organized for Holm Quarter in 2017. The city now considers plans from that time outdated, however, as they no longer align with the principles of modern space, updated heritage protection requirements or what the city and developers want.

Located within Tartu's Old Town heritage protection zone, Holm Quarter spans an area of around 3 hectares nestled between Narva maantee, the Emajõgi River and the Raatuse tänav pedestrian path and bike lane. The area is currently divided into eight plots with seven different owners. Most of the area currently remains undeveloped.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

19:53

Gallery: New exhibition explores meaning of power at Tallinn's PoCo Museum

19:49

Strong winds and slippery roads expected across Estonia on Friday

19:45

Former Tallinn Prison site up for auction with starting bid of €8.4 million

19:38

Kregor Zirk sets new Estonian record for men's 400m freestyle in Singapore

19:20

From settlement to city: New exhibition explores Tartu's origins

18:51

Tartu aims to transform undeveloped riverfront area into vibrant urban space

18:24

Kaspar Viilup: Do we really need to put Halloween in the pillory every year?

18:00

Finance minister criticizes plan to dip into reserves for public transport funding

17:30

Alternative R&B star JMSN: I cannot wait to get to Tallinn and play

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.10

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:51

Russia's Ivangorod intensifies propaganda activities against Narva

08:31

Feature: With Estonia's mardipäev and kadripäev, is Halloween one too many?

14:10

Gallery: Cafes, restaurants across Estonia protest tax rises Updated

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

14:48

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

30.10

Paying by card charges full reserve amount at Krooning gas stations Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo