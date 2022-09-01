City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

Artist's impression of the planned Emajõgi promenade in central Tartu.
Artist's impression of the planned Emajõgi promenade in central Tartu. Source: TajuRuum OÜ
A stretch of riverbank in central Tartu which is in need of modernization is to receive just that, city authorities say.

The stretch will run between the Kaarsild bridge and the Atlantis building, adjacent to Holmi Park and is expected to complete by the end of 2023.

The city's mayor, Urmas Klaas (Reform), said: "The planned recreation and promenade area along the banks of the Emajõgi River will make the city center of Tartu more open and attractive and will bring more people to the banks of the river."

"The delta terraces, riverside cafes, and the city swimming pool completed this summer, are all proof that people love spending time by the river," the mayor added, via a city government press release.

If everything goes according to plan, the development will be in place for Tartu's stint as the European Capital of Culture, in 2024, the mayor added.

As per protocol the city government has sent a draft bill to the legislature in Estonia's second city, requesting permission to initiate the procurement process.

Plans are also in place to upgrade the stretch of embankment between the Atlantis building and Rahu Bridge, which is in a state of disrepair and presents a potential safety hazard, while a concrete pavement located along the perimeter is also due to be resurfaced.

If the council chambers give the project the go-ahead, the tender will be announced for November, with expected completion at the end of November 2023.

TajuRuum OÜ drew up the original plans, which include cycle and pedestrian track and a promenade on the Atlantis frontage, permitting movement in parallel to the river on two levels.

A new footpath and cycle and pedestrian track will be built on the shoreline, along with a connection from the shoreline path to the Kaarsild Bridge, to allow pedestrians to proceed smoothly along the left bank of the Emajõgi River.

Viewing terraces will also be installed, as will lighting and other utilities.

OÜ Tinter-Projekt is project managing the development.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

