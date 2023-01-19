Tartu riverbank promenade reconstruction to be completed by end of year

The planned reconstruction of the promenade alongside the Emajõgi River in Tartu is set to be completed by the end of the year. According to a Tartu city government press release, the promenade, stretching from the Arch Bridge (Kaarsild) to the Atlantis building, will transform the river bank into an attractive recreational area.

"The new promenade will open the Emajõgi River and its banks up to people, while making our city center even more attractive and open. Residents of Tartu love to spend time by the river, as is demonstrated by the cafes along the river as well as the terrace of the (University of Tartu's) Delta Center," said Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).

Once complete, the new promenade will include a walkway and cycle path, allowing pedestrians, cyclists and users of other light-mobility vehicles to move along the riverside parallel to the Emajõgi.

Stairs and platforms of different heights and widths are also set to be built along the riverside, along with a café area and observation terraces.

The set of steps at the end of the Arch Bridge will be demolished and replaced with a new one.

To ensure the cycle track and pedestrian walkway operate smoothly, a 3.7 meter-wide reinforced concrete staircase will be built at the wharf, along with a 3.5 meter-wide ramp.

The work also includes the installation of additional utility networks and new lighting, with stone gardens also due to be constructed on either side of the Atlantis building.

In addition to the riverbank promenade, further reconstruction work is set to take place along the section of riverbank between the Atlantis building and the Peace (Rahu) Bridge, including the installation of a new sidewalk.

According to Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm, seven different companies were interested in taking on the job of reconstructing the riverside. GRK Eesti AS was declared the winner of the tender, with a total cost of €1,696,470.

Tamm also pointed out, that the work is reasonably complex from an organizational perspective as it will be impacted by water levels in the river and the migration patterns of local fish.

The deadline for the completion of the entire reconstruction project is November 30, 2023.

Work on the section between the Peace Bridge and the Atlantis building is expected to be complete by June 30, 2023.

--

