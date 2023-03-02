Reconstruction work begins on Tartu's riverside promenade

Due to reconstruction work on the promenade alongside the Emajõgi River in Tartu, the area between the Arch Bridge (Kaarsild) and the Atlantis building will be closed to pedestrians from Wednesday.

Half of the Arch Bridge will also be shut until the end of May while the reconstruction work takes place.

The new-look Emajõgi River promenade will include a walkway and cycle path, allowing pedestrians, cyclists and users of other light-mobility vehicles to move easily along the left bank.

Stairs and platforms of different heights and widths are also due to be built along the riverside, as well as a café area and observation terraces. The set of steps at the end of the Arch Bridge is also set to be replaced.

"The work will actually be carried out in two phases," explained Mihkel Mijar, Tartu's chief pedestrian and cycle path specialist.

The new-look Tartu riverside promenade. Source: ERR

"The larger and more extensive work is happening in the area between the Arch Bridge (Kaarsild) and the Atlantis building, where there will be a major reconstruction of the riverside promenade. Then, there is the renovation of the embankment and the construction of a pedestrian and cycling area between the Atlantis building and the Peace (Rahu) Bridge," Mijar said.

In his view, it is latter section of the river in particular, which is in most urgent need of renovation. "The railings there have really deteriorated, so new ones are needed, similar to those on the opposite bank," Mijar said.

The entire reconstruction project is due for completion by the end of November, at a cost of €1.7 million. Work on the section between the Peace Bridge and the Atlantis building is expected to be complete by June 30.

Editor: Michael Cole

