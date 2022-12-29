Tartu chooses Emajõe City Swimming Pool redevelopment as deed of the year

Tartu's residents voted the renovation of the Emajõe City Swimming pool as deed of the year for 2022.

Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said the residents of Estonia's second city demonstrated their feelings towards the new city swimming pool as early as summer, when the beach area on the banks of the Emajõgi River, which bisects the university town, was filled with people the entire sunbathing season.

Klaas said: "It was clear that everyone loved the redesigned beach area and the Deed of the Year competition further confirmed this fact."

"Next year we will start renovating the Emajõe public swimming area and it is our hope that it will become an equally popular summer recreation area," the mayor added, via a Tartu City Government press release.

The contest was held jointly by the Tartu City Government and local newspaper Tartu Postimees.

The prize was recognized at a ceremony held Thursday, in Tartu's "Village of Light", an installation in place for the festive season and situated in Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats).

Mayor Klaas and Tartu Postimees Editor-in-Chief Rannar Raba presented the award and thanked all shortlisted entries, and the public for voting.

The Emajõe City Swimming Pool was opened on June 1 2022 and incorporated new decorative wooden seating and sunbathing platforms, changing cabins and a large floating platform on the river (see cover image).

Children's playground equipment, fitness equipment and a volleyball court were also added, while accessibility was significantly improved.

The project was designed by Kino Maastikuarhitektid OÜ and constructed by Lars Laj Eesti OÜ.

Other shortlisted 2022 good deeds included the St. Mary's Church tower and bells, the Annemõisa football hall and the new building at the Karlova School, as well as, more broadly, support for Ukraine's struggle for freedom and accepting war refugees from that country in Tartu

This was the 25th time the event was held; past winners are here (link in Estonian).

