Voting on Tartu Deed of the Year award starts December 20

The City of Tartu has invited all residents to vote on 2022's Deed of the Year award.

The poll is being held through to December 20, and the winner will be announced on December 29.

The shortlisted deeds, nearly 30 of them, cover a wide range of concrete public facilities, road improvements, buildings and architecture, exhibitions, sports clubs and even a well-known budget supermarket chain, as well as deeds in the strict sense, such as a basketball team's competition victory.

The 2022 shortlist is as follows:

Sports field at the Alexander Pushkin School.

A Le Coq production biogas and wastewater treatment plant.

Annemõisa football hall.

Sookurg designer pylon, at Tiksoja crossroads.

Emajõe City Swimming Pool.

Foxway OÜ new industrial facility.

Hanza Mechanics Tartu AS new industrial facility.

New Karlova School building, on Salme Street.

Shelter KINO, built by the students of the Academy of Arts, located next to Altantis.

Lidl chain stores in Tartu.

St. Mary's Church tower and bells.

Exhibition entitled "The Beauty of Colours. Golden Age of Estonian Art from the Enn Kunila Collection", at the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Nõlvaku nursing home.

The opera Põrgupõhja Uus Vanapagan ("The New Old Nick of Hellsbottom"), Vanemuine Theatre.

Port railway cycle and pedestrian track.

The victory of the Tartu Bigbank volleyball club in the Estonian Champions League, the Aadu Luukas Cup, and the Baltic League.

Tartu Eluringikeskus (Eluring Center).

Tartu's first Climate Assembly.

Inclusion of Tartu in the EU mission for 100 climate-neutral and smart cities.

Tartu street art exhibition Stencibility, in Berlin.

Institute of Education of the University of Tartu, Jakobi 5.

Estonian Cup victory, won by the Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits basketball team.

University of Tartu Institute of Ecology and Earth Sciences, Liivi 2.

Supporting Ukraine's struggle for freedom and accepting war refugees.

Modernization of Tartu rail station platforms.

Movement-inspiring yard, at the Veeriku School.

Fencing hall in the sports facility, on Turu Street.

Those wanting to vote can do so via the City of Tartu website (link in Estonian), via Tartu Postimees website or by using a paper voucher printed in the Tartu Postimees newspaper.

The competition is organized by Tartu City Government in conjunction with Tartu Postimees, while a prize draw is to be held from all those who voted, with books published by Postimees Kirjastus and souvenirs from the City of Tartu being the goodies to be awarded.

This year's is the 25th time the Tartu Deed of the Year has been awarded.

Previous winners are here (link in Estonian).

--

