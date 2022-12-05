Estonian National Museum's Christmas Fair set for this weekend

The Estonian National Museum's (ERM) traditional Christmas Fair will take place this weekend, December 10 and 11, in Tartu. 180 traders have registered to take part in the fair and a mini zoo will also be set up on site.

The ERM Christmas Fair is set to bring 180 traders to the national museum in Tartu, 70 of whom will offer authentic local food. Traders will travel from all over Estonia to take part, including some from Setomaa and the islands.

Crafts, artwork, ceramics and cosmetics will all be on sale inside the museum, while a range of vendors offer local food outside the main entrance.

The fair also features a mini petting zoo outside the "A" entrance, offering children the opportunity to ride ponies.

In the museum's bridge area, there will be a Christmas parade as well as live performances from accordionist Julius Koppel, the Tartu Male Choir "Akadeemiline Emajõgi," the Taulide ensemble, the Maarjamaa Philharmonic Orchestra and the Nedsaja village band.

The fair is open at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu, from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 10 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

Admission to the fair is free of charge.

More information (in Estonian) can be found here.

