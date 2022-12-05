International Women's Club of Tallinn organizes charity Christmas fair

Tallinn's Baltic Station (Balti jaam) market hosted a charity Christmas fair organized by the International Women's Club of Tallinn on Saturday.

The Christmas market brought together representatives of embassies from all over the world, to sell handicrafts as well as festive food and drinks typical in their home countries. The German stall for instance featured Christmas stollen (German Christmas bread - ed.), mulled wine, chocolate and sausages.

"We bake stollen, but for the festive meal many families also prepare potato salad with sausages," said Dagmar, who was running the German stall.

Perhaps the busiest table was the Ukrainian one, where visitors could sample the delights of cake from Lviv and sandwiches with salo (pig fat). "We also have Ukrainian flags and toys," said Lilia, who was running the show.

There was also live bagpipe music and plenty of activities for children during the event.

Proceeds raised during the fair will be donated to Estonian charities which support the welfare of women and children, including SOS Children's Village Estonia.

