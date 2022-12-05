International Women's Club of Tallinn organizes charity Christmas fair

News
The charity Christmas fair at Tallinn's Baltic Station market.
The charity Christmas fair at Tallinn's Baltic Station market. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn's Baltic Station (Balti jaam) market hosted a charity Christmas fair organized by the International Women's Club of Tallinn on Saturday.

The Christmas market brought together representatives of embassies from all over the world, to sell handicrafts as well as festive food and drinks typical in their home countries. The German stall for instance featured Christmas stollen (German Christmas bread - ed.), mulled wine, chocolate and sausages.

"We bake stollen, but for the festive meal many families also prepare potato salad with sausages," said Dagmar, who was running the German stall.

Perhaps the busiest table was the Ukrainian one, where visitors could sample the delights of cake from Lviv and sandwiches with salo (pig fat). "We also have Ukrainian flags and toys," said Lilia, who was running the show.

There was also live bagpipe music and plenty of activities for children during the event.

Proceeds raised during the fair will be donated to Estonian charities which support the welfare of women and children, including SOS Children's Village Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:01

NATO red teaming cyber exercise Crossed Swords gets underway in Tallinn

14:48

Estonian National Museum's Christmas Fair set for this weekend

14:18

Cirque du Soleil announces five Tallinn shows for next June

13:38

Tallinn changes bus rerouting plans after opposition from local residents

13:08

Wise, University of Tartu team up to launch scholarship for women in IT

12:55

Estonian Oil Association chief: Russian price cap will have little impact

12:51

Reform finalizes election lists

12:34

Almost 207,000 passengers pass through Tallinn Airport in November

12:04

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

11:46

General: Winter will not cancel Ukraine military operations

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Estonia and US sign HIMARS contract

25.11

Portal: EKRE grants Estonian living on Greek island healthy sum for his NGO

03.12

Statistics suggests HIV infections doubled in Estonia

03.12

Ivar Heinmaa: No shot is worth dying over

07:59

Estonian MEP sharply criticizes Macron call for Russia security guarantees

12:04

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

11:11

Legendary Tallinna Hippodroom closes its gates for good

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: