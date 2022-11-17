Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas tree to come from Anija Municipality

Tallinn's central Christmas tree will make the journey from the village of Mustjõe in Anija Municipality to Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) this Thursday. The tree should arrive around 12.30 p.m.

This year's Christmas tree measures 15 meters in height and grew close to a residential building.

"The family would have been forced to cut it down sooner or later following safety considerations. I believe that setting the tree up in the Town Hall Square is the most dignified solution, Kesklinn City District Elder Monika Haukanõmm said.

Tallinn received a few dozen entries for the tree competition this year.

The tree's Christmas lights will be turned on November 25, which is also when the city's Christmas market will open.

