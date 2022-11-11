Tartu starts constructing winter ice rink

Construction of Tartu's festive ice rink started this week and will open on November 27, the first Advent Sunday, the same day as the Village of Light.

This year the base will be constructed from wood which can be reused in future years.

In previous years, the base was made using 800 tonnes of sand.

Tartu City Council said this new method is more economical both for the council and the environment.

The rink will be built on Raekoja plats around the statue of the Kissing Students.

Tartu's Christmas Village of Light covered by snow in 2020. Source: Rein Leib

Tartu will also host its annual Village of Light on the square this year, which will include glass-walled pavilions and the usual Christmas tree.

The Village of Light will be open from November 27 to January 8.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!