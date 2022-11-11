Tallinn's Christmas Market to open at end of November

Tallinn's Christmas Market in the Old Town was opened on November 29., 2021.
Tallinn's Christmas Market in the Old Town was opened on November 29., 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn's traditional Christmas Market is scheduled to open at the end of the month, Visit Tallinn has said.

The Christmas tree and Market will return to Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square) on November 25. It will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"Over the festive season, the Old Town has a wide range of exciting activities for young and old alike," the tourism website Visit Estonia writes.

The market will be open until January 8, 2023.

Editor: Helen Wright

