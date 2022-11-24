Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Friday

Tallinn's annual Christmas market will open and the lights on the tree lit on Friday, November 25.

This market takes place on Town Hall Square in the Old Town and will open at 6 p.m.

Additionally, the Christmas tree's candles will be lit and the light show "Tempus fugit" ("Time flies") will be projected on the Town Hall wall.

The 10-minute audiovisual-choreographic performance can be seen for three consecutive evenings (Friday-Sunday).

On Sunday (November 27), the first advent candle will be lit by Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) and Tallinn's Provost Jaan Tammsalu at 4 p.m

Tallinn's Christmas Market in the Old Town was opened on November 29., 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The market will be open every day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m on weekdays, until 10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 p.m. on Saturdays.

It will be slightly bigger than last year, but still not as large as before the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

