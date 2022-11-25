Tartu's Village of Light opens on Sunday

Tartu's Village of Light Christmas market will open on Sunday (November 27) on Town Hall Square.

This year there will be the usual glass pavilions, skating rink and beverage sellers.

The family of chickens will also return to the square after their absence last year.

Sunday also marks this year's First Advent Sunday and Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) will light the candle on the square at 5 p.m.

The Village of Light will be open until January 8 and the icerink until Feburary 26.

--

