Photos: President's Christmas card designed by young Estonian illustrator

The Estonian president's official Christmas card for 2022 was designed by young Estonian illustrator and Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) student Katariina Kesküla.
News

Featuring a drawing of a child in a message of peace and light, the official Christmas card of the President of Estonia was designed this year by young Estonian illustrator and Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) student Katariina Kesküla.

Alongside Estonia's national security, young people's mental health is another cause to which President Alar Karis has committed, the Office of the President said. Difficult times amid several crises have raised the alarm about the severity and steep price of mental health issues, and war at the heart of Europe has also keenly shown how much fragility and uncertainty exists right here.

All of this underscores the necessity of ensuring peace of mind and confidence.

"Especially in such difficult times as the last year has been, it's important to preserve openness and tenderness within ourselves," Kesküla said about her card design. "That is also why this year's card is in a classic pencil drawing style — so that the illustration itself would feel like a tender and safe space and bear basic human values and caring."

With his choice of artist, Karis also hopes to highlight and encourage the work of young artists in Estonia.

The Christmas cards, which were printed by Ecoprint on 100 percent recycled paper using natural resin- and oil-based inks, include holiday greetings in Estonian, English, French and German.

This year, the president will be sending out nearly 2,000 Christmas cards to people in Estonia and abroad.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

