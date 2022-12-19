Võru charity brings Christmas gifts to children with help of Estonian Santa

News
Estonian Santa Claus 'Jõuluvanna' gives presents to children in Võru County.
Estonian Santa Claus 'Jõuluvanna' gives presents to children in Võru County. Source: ERR
News

Võru-based charity organization "Saagu Parem" helped fulfil the Christmas wishes of 165 children, by delivering presents with the help of Estonian Santa Claus "Jõulvanna."

For the ninth year, the "Saagu Parem" team traveled with a bus full of  donated Christmas gifts to make the wishes of children in the small towns and villages of Võru County come true. The children, who prepared songs to sing as the bus arrived, had previously sent their Christmas wishes to the charity, which forwarded them onto Jõuluvanna to take care of.

Gifts were then donated by members of the public, after the list was posted on the charity's social media page.

"Some children need warm shoes, others ask for warm blankets, but they also still want computers for example. The main thing they have asked for this year is headphones, which nowadays are wireless, there are also headsets for mobile phones," said "Saagu Parem" manager Piret Haljend.

"Some children also ask for brand new computers, so they will get those, as well as skis, sledges and of course toys," said Haljend. "After we posted the list of requests a few weeks before this campaign, many were actually fulfilled within hours," she said.

Children of all ages who came to the Christmas bus this year, were also able to choose either a box of chocolates or book as an additional gift.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:20

Funding agreement signed for Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU)

17:49

Postimees and Õhtuleht chiefs expect Eesti Päevaleht to also drop Mondays

17:19

Ida-Viru County leaders question frontrunner choices

16:49

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

16:47

Aimar Ventsel: Why Russia lacks a Nazi past?

16:30

Repo Vabrikud files for bankruptcy, €7.5 million assets to be auctioned

16:16

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo win Estonian basketball cup

15:56

Kranich: Smaller coalition partners do not bear government responsibility

15:47

Schoolchildren learn how to make traditional blood sausages

15:17

Estonia's mixed curling pair triumphant in Canada

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

14:36

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

07:36

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

17.12

Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

16.12

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

16.12

Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

13:56

Tallink's Baltic Queen damaged after striking quay in Stockholm harbor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: