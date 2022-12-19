Võru charity brings Christmas gifts to children with help of Estonian Santa

Võru-based charity organization "Saagu Parem" helped fulfil the Christmas wishes of 165 children, by delivering presents with the help of Estonian Santa Claus "Jõulvanna."

For the ninth year, the "Saagu Parem" team traveled with a bus full of donated Christmas gifts to make the wishes of children in the small towns and villages of Võru County come true. The children, who prepared songs to sing as the bus arrived, had previously sent their Christmas wishes to the charity, which forwarded them onto Jõuluvanna to take care of.

Gifts were then donated by members of the public, after the list was posted on the charity's social media page.

"Some children need warm shoes, others ask for warm blankets, but they also still want computers for example. The main thing they have asked for this year is headphones, which nowadays are wireless, there are also headsets for mobile phones," said "Saagu Parem" manager Piret Haljend.

"Some children also ask for brand new computers, so they will get those, as well as skis, sledges and of course toys," said Haljend. "After we posted the list of requests a few weeks before this campaign, many were actually fulfilled within hours," she said.

Children of all ages who came to the Christmas bus this year, were also able to choose either a box of chocolates or book as an additional gift.

