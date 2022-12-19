Schoolchildren learn how to make traditional blood sausages

News
Pupils at Ambla School make traditional Estonian blood sausage.
Open gallery
28 photos
News

Children at Ambla School in Järva County learned how to make traditional Estonian blood sausages for the first time. Even though the sight of blood made some of the children's faces turn pale, they all confirmed that the sausages tasted good and they would not be willing to give them up.

Ingrid Tokaruk, a cookery teacher at Ambla School in Järva County, has always made her own blood sausage at home for Christmas.

According to Takaruk, the key to a good blood sausage is getting the right flavor. "If you have smoked meat and the right spices, then you can definitely have good blood sausages," she said.

According to tradition, there's no fixed way of making for blood sausages, with every chef following their own unique recipe. However, buckwheat and plenty of smoked meat are a must. You also need plenty of blood, intestines and seasoning.

"It's a bit more difficult nowadays (to get hold of) the intestines and blood, but fortunately you can for example, order that from your local butcher's shop, and then you can make (the sausages)," says Tokaruk.

According to Janely, a student in the second grade at Ambla School, the tradition of making blood sausages is one that should be maintained, as they taste fantastic, and everyone loves them.

All the students at the school had the opportunity to find out how it feels to mix the blood into a porridge, or create their own sausages using a sausage stuffer, if they so wished. For some, it was the first time they had seen how blood sausages are made.

"It was nothing exciting, just gross," said Karl Marten, a student in the sixth grade, who, nevertheless, still intends to eat blood sausages again during the festive season.  

And, for those, unlike Karl, who are put off by the thought of eating blood, according to teacher Ingrid Takaruk, it is also fine to eat regular sausages instead.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:20

Funding agreement signed for Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU)

17:49

Postimees and Õhtuleht chiefs expect Eesti Päevaleht to also drop Mondays

17:19

Ida-Viru County leaders question frontrunner choices

16:49

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

16:47

Aimar Ventsel: Why Russia lacks a Nazi past?

16:30

Repo Vabrikud files for bankruptcy, €7.5 million assets to be auctioned

16:16

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo win Estonian basketball cup

15:56

Kranich: Smaller coalition partners do not bear government responsibility

15:47

Schoolchildren learn how to make traditional blood sausages

15:17

Estonia's mixed curling pair triumphant in Canada

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

14:36

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

07:36

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

17.12

Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

16.12

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

16.12

Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

13:56

Tallink's Baltic Queen damaged after striking quay in Stockholm harbor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: