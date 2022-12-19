Schoolchildren learn how to make traditional blood sausages

Children at Ambla School in Järva County learned how to make traditional Estonian blood sausages for the first time. Even though the sight of blood made some of the children's faces turn pale, they all confirmed that the sausages tasted good and they would not be willing to give them up.

Ingrid Tokaruk, a cookery teacher at Ambla School in Järva County, has always made her own blood sausage at home for Christmas.

According to Takaruk, the key to a good blood sausage is getting the right flavor. "If you have smoked meat and the right spices, then you can definitely have good blood sausages," she said.

According to tradition, there's no fixed way of making for blood sausages, with every chef following their own unique recipe. However, buckwheat and plenty of smoked meat are a must. You also need plenty of blood, intestines and seasoning.

"It's a bit more difficult nowadays (to get hold of) the intestines and blood, but fortunately you can for example, order that from your local butcher's shop, and then you can make (the sausages)," says Tokaruk.

According to Janely, a student in the second grade at Ambla School, the tradition of making blood sausages is one that should be maintained, as they taste fantastic, and everyone loves them.

All the students at the school had the opportunity to find out how it feels to mix the blood into a porridge, or create their own sausages using a sausage stuffer, if they so wished. For some, it was the first time they had seen how blood sausages are made.

"It was nothing exciting, just gross," said Karl Marten, a student in the sixth grade, who, nevertheless, still intends to eat blood sausages again during the festive season.

And, for those, unlike Karl, who are put off by the thought of eating blood, according to teacher Ingrid Takaruk, it is also fine to eat regular sausages instead.

