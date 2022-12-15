Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

News
Joonas Plaan
Joonas Plaan Source: Erakogu
News

An Estonian man who was recorded skiing down a Tallinn street after Monday's snowstorm, in a video that has since gone viral, said he had been waiting for a long time for the perfect opportunity.

The seven-second clip, shot by passer-by Collin Higgins, shows University of Tallinn anthropology lecturer Joonas Plaan skiing down Lühike jalg (Short Leg Street) in the Old Town after Storm Birgit dumped 30 centimeters of snow on the capital.

The shop and Christmas tree-lined side street is one of the steepest in Tallinn and connects Toompea with the lower part of the city.

The video was sent to the BBC and published on its weather service's Twitter page earlier this week. It has been viewed by over 100,000 people so far.

"It was on my bucket list for a long time. I was waiting for the right moment," Plaan said when asked why he had decided to ski down the street.

He said he did not know the person who shot the video but said several people were filming at the time.

"First, I skied from Kalamaja to the Old Town, and when I was skiing around the Old Town, people had their phones in their hands, apparently filming me," he said.

Lühike jalg in summer 2021. The street in Tallinn's medieval Old Town connects the upper and lower sections of the capital. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR

The academic said he warmed up around Toompea before descending.

"Skiing makes Estonians very friendly and nice — I have never been greeted by so many strangers before," Plaan joked.

"I lived for a long time in St. John's, Canada, where snowstorms are very common. The city is hilly, a bit like San Francisco, and when I was there I used to ski around the city in the same way. I even ended up on local television," he said.

Joonas Plaan. Source: Erakogu

Storm Birgit covered Estonia with a thick layer of snow on Monday, disrupting traffic and suspending air travel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:54

Minister's crisis Plan B calls for state to pump foreign money into economy

17:44

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

17:20

Zirk finishes fifth at World Swimming Championships in Melbourne

16:48

Verkhovna Rada deputy speaker: Your support will always be remembered by us

16:16

Building permit issued for Paldiski hydro-pump electricity storage facility

16:08

Competitors join Circle K fuel discount

16:02

Sick leave compensation from day two to be extended by half a year

15:37

High price of electricity driven by nuclear plant repairs and cold weather

15:15

Estonian Santa Claus visits Riigikogu during final sitting of year

15:08

Rein Sikk: Long live polygons, wind turbines and nuclear plants!

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

14.12

Suspected FSB officer charged with smuggling military equipment via Estonia

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

14.12

Real estate businessman: I hope they tear down Linnahall

14.12

Slippery road, blizzard warning still in force across Estonia

14.12

Estonia looks into claiming share of Danske Bank money-laundering fine

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn

14.12

Lenin statue should stay in Narva — councilor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: