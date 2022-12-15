Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

An Estonian man who was recorded skiing down a Tallinn street after Monday's snowstorm, in a video that has since gone viral, said he had been waiting for a long time for the perfect opportunity.

The seven-second clip, shot by passer-by Collin Higgins, shows University of Tallinn anthropology lecturer Joonas Plaan skiing down Lühike jalg (Short Leg Street) in the Old Town after Storm Birgit dumped 30 centimeters of snow on the capital.

The shop and Christmas tree-lined side street is one of the steepest in Tallinn and connects Toompea with the lower part of the city.

The video was sent to the BBC and published on its weather service's Twitter page earlier this week. It has been viewed by over 100,000 people so far.

Skiers on the streets of Tallinn in Estonia last night! ⛷️ pic.twitter.com/DpAqWsDSPe — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 13, 2022

"It was on my bucket list for a long time. I was waiting for the right moment," Plaan said when asked why he had decided to ski down the street.

He said he did not know the person who shot the video but said several people were filming at the time.

"First, I skied from Kalamaja to the Old Town, and when I was skiing around the Old Town, people had their phones in their hands, apparently filming me," he said.

Lühike jalg in summer 2021. The street in Tallinn's medieval Old Town connects the upper and lower sections of the capital. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR

The academic said he warmed up around Toompea before descending.

"Skiing makes Estonians very friendly and nice — I have never been greeted by so many strangers before," Plaan joked.

"I lived for a long time in St. John's, Canada, where snowstorms are very common. The city is hilly, a bit like San Francisco, and when I was there I used to ski around the city in the same way. I even ended up on local television," he said.

Joonas Plaan. Source: Erakogu

Storm Birgit covered Estonia with a thick layer of snow on Monday, disrupting traffic and suspending air travel.



