Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

News
Icy and snowy conditions in Tallinn.
Icy and snowy conditions in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn City Government has urged caution in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, when freezing rain is forecast in the capital.

Deputy Head of the Tallinn Environment and Public Works Department Tarmo Sulg said: "We would ask all road users to be extremely vigilant, as driving on roads and thoroughfares is difficult and dangerous in icy conditions. We would encourage people to carefully consider their travel plans tomorrow, and limit their movements if possible."

Nearly 300 of the most-used public transport stops will be provided with stone chipping containers, which members of the public can use themselves to mitigate slippery surfaces, which chippings, generally made of granite, will also be provided in other potential hazard spots and to housing associations, in the event of freezing rain," Sulg added, via a Tallinn City Government press release.

These conditions are forecast any time between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Tallinn, on Tuesday, December 20, and contractor partners of the city have been instructed to be on the alert for checking and mitigating hazardous areas, such as slopes and steps.

On the plus side, the freezing rain showers are forecast to be followed by sleet, which will reduces slipperiness somewhat if, when and where it falls, while the milder conditions which will see temperatures above zero for Tuesday into Wednesday will also mean that the effects of the extreme conditions will be shorter lived than might otherwise have been the case.

The city government also provides granite aggregate to housing associations and private homeowners, free of charge.

The Tallinn Environment and Public Works Department also reminds the public that anti-slip measures on public sidewalks are the responsibility of the building owner along sections of sidewalk which run alongside that property. The same also applies to hazardous icicles, which should be safely removed, for instance by knocking them off with a broomstick when the coast is clear, and the snow on roofs – which can provide a potentially fatal hazard in thaw conditions when large volumes of snow and ice can fall several stories in one go.

Poor road and sidewalk maintenance can be reported in Tallinn on 14410 (phone).

Previous ice rain conditions have rendered Tallinn sidewalks and roads almost literally impassable

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:20

Funding agreement signed for Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU)

17:49

Postimees and Õhtuleht chiefs expect Eesti Päevaleht to also drop Mondays

17:19

Ida-Viru County leaders question frontrunner choices

16:49

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

16:47

Aimar Ventsel: Why Russia lacks a Nazi past?

16:30

Repo Vabrikud files for bankruptcy, €7.5 million assets to be auctioned

16:16

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo win Estonian basketball cup

15:56

Kranich: Smaller coalition partners do not bear government responsibility

15:47

Schoolchildren learn how to make traditional blood sausages

15:17

Estonia's mixed curling pair triumphant in Canada

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

14:36

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

07:36

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

17.12

Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

16.12

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

16.12

Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

13:56

Tallink's Baltic Queen damaged after striking quay in Stockholm harbor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: