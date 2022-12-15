Weather warnings lifted across Estonia

All weather warnings have been lifted across Estonia on Thursday after heavy snow and storms battered the country earlier this week.

The Enviroment Agency's weather service website currently shows there are no warnings anywhere in Estonia.

Level one "potentially dangerous" and level two "dangerous" alerts were issued earlier this week. A level one warning was in place yesterday and last night.

Most regions have received more than 30 centimeters of snow since Monday.

Snow coverage across Estonia at 8 a.m. on December 13, 2022. Source: Keskkonnaagentuur

Roads can still be dangerous, snow-covered and slippery.

Electricity has not been completely restored in Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.

