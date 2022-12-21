GP: Not every slip or fall on the ice requires a trip to the emergency room

News
Slippery streets in Tallinn on February 10, 2022.
Slippery streets in Tallinn on February 10, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The recent spell of freezing rain has made many of Estonia's roads and sidewalks extremely slippery. All road users are advised to exercise additional caution when traveling to avoid accidents and injuries. However, pedestrians who do fall, should not necessarily rush to the emergency room immediately.

"Monday's forecasts for freezing rain unfortunately turned out to be true, and it has indeed been falling all across Estonia. The five o'clock forecast showed that the situation is worst in Pärnu County and Viljandi County, where it is very, very slippery indeed," said Andres Piibeleht, head of the Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) infrastructure, construction and maintenance department.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center), freezing rain inevitably makes conditions on the street more challenging for pedestrians, as the constantly re-forming layers of ice, covers over the stone chippings, which have been spread on the ground to reduce slipperiness. Although the capital's sidewalks are not especially slippery at the moment, Svet said, preparations are in place to ensure things do not get worse.

"Maintenance of some sidewalks, crosswalks and public transport stops has become twice as intensive. This means that a new layer of stone chippings will also be able to form faster. The other change is, the stone chipping containers that we have placed at public transport stops, as well as the more intense monitoring (of the situation) that we are carrying out," said Svet.

Raivo Rohtla, a GP at East Tallinn Central Hospital's Center of Emergency Medicine (EMO) said, that the most common injuries which occur as a result of pedestrians falling on the ice, are those affecting the ankles and wrists.

Rohtla said, that there is not always a need to go to the EMO immediately, and that often, minor injuries can be treated at home first by taking painkillers and applying cold compresses.

"Most of the time, these injuries are not the kind that mean people need to rush to the emergency unit," said Rohtla. The GP pointed out, however, that in cases where people are unable to walk due to their injuries, or appear to have sustained significant damage to their bones as a result of falling, they should come to the emergency center.

"In those cases, you should definitely come, but otherwise, if nothing appears to be very wrong externally, it is (probably) not so urgent, so you can time your arrival at the EMO a bit more," said Rohtla.

Although road conditions could get worse on Tuesday evening, the situation is expected to improve slightly on Wednesday as temperatures increase slightly.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:59

Estonian-donated sauna, laundry complex arrives in Ukraine

10:44

GP: Not every slip or fall on the ice requires a trip to the emergency room

10:04

Center Party expels Marek Kullamägi

09:42

Christmas vehicles to hit Tallinn streets

09:40

Scientific Council chief: Masks could be worn again in crowded places

09:01

Thieves steal rare 19th century books from University of Tartu library

08:35

Government order would cover presidential spouse's foreign visit costs

08:00

Party ratings: No major change in party support over past week

20.12

New aircraft hangar under construction at Pärnu Airport

20.12

Rising prices not affecting Christmas present purchases

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

20.12

Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

20.12

Average home loan payment could grow 45 percent if Euribor hits 3 percent

20.12

Mystery hatchway may give access to Maarjamäe obelisk interior

19.12

Sunak in Estonia: UK is delivering on NATO Madrid summit commitments

20.12

E-book lending services cut for non-Tallinn residents until mid-February

20.12

Bank of Estonia forecast: Inflation receding slowly

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: