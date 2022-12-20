Freezing rain could create difficult road conditions across country

News
A frozen rain warning sign.
A frozen rain warning sign. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has warned, that the freezing rain, which hit western Estonia on Tuesday morning, could spread to the central and western parts of the country later in the afternoon and evening. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and, where possible, allow for extra time to complete their journeys.

According to the forecast by the Estonian Environment Agency, a warmer mass of air is set to spread across Estonia during the day, leading to rising temperatures and a high chance of freezing rain.

As the air temperature rises, this rain will turn to sleet, increasing the risk of icy roads across the country, west to east. Motorists are warned to expect to encounter fog and patches of black ice on roads throughout the day.

"Traffic conditions may become extremely difficult in these weather conditions. Highway maintenance crews are out in full force to carry out de-icing on all roads. However, de-icing will take some time," said Andres Piibeleht, head of the Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) infrastructure, construction and maintenance department.

"We are asking drivers to be extremely careful and to choose their speed according to the road conditions," he said.

Driving conditions continue to be challenging throughout Estonia, therefore the Transport Administration advises road users to allow more time than usual to complete their journeys. It is also recommended to drive at safe speeds, avoid making potentially dangerous maneuvers and consider the safety of fellow road users during the festive season.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:59

E-book lending services cut for non-Tallinn residents until mid-February

15:49

Average home loan payment could grow 45 percent if Euribor hits 3 percent

15:32

Center calls Christmas break Riigikogu sitting to process sick pay bill

15:20

Court postpones Reps' trial until new year due to health reasons

15:04

Tallinn's Pronksi tänav partly reopens

14:46

Tallink's new MyStar ferry carries 32,000 passengers in first week of work

14:10

EKRE voters most loyal, SDE and Eesti 200 backers ficklest

13:59

A year behind schedule: Coronavirus drugs could reach pharmacies soon

13:58

Anett Kontaveit withdraws from Dubai tournament

13:46

Narva wants former tank monument land swap to build more housing

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

19.12

Sunak in Estonia: UK is delivering on NATO Madrid summit commitments Updated

19.12

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

19.12

Estonia's pharmacies running out of children's cold medicines, antibiotics

13:39

Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

08:18

'Välisilm': More NATO units, weaponry being brought to Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: