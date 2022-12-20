Freezing rain could create difficult road conditions across country

The Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has warned, that the freezing rain, which hit western Estonia on Tuesday morning, could spread to the central and western parts of the country later in the afternoon and evening. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and, where possible, allow for extra time to complete their journeys.

According to the forecast by the Estonian Environment Agency, a warmer mass of air is set to spread across Estonia during the day, leading to rising temperatures and a high chance of freezing rain.

As the air temperature rises, this rain will turn to sleet, increasing the risk of icy roads across the country, west to east. Motorists are warned to expect to encounter fog and patches of black ice on roads throughout the day.

"Traffic conditions may become extremely difficult in these weather conditions. Highway maintenance crews are out in full force to carry out de-icing on all roads. However, de-icing will take some time," said Andres Piibeleht, head of the Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) infrastructure, construction and maintenance department.

"We are asking drivers to be extremely careful and to choose their speed according to the road conditions," he said.

Driving conditions continue to be challenging throughout Estonia, therefore the Transport Administration advises road users to allow more time than usual to complete their journeys. It is also recommended to drive at safe speeds, avoid making potentially dangerous maneuvers and consider the safety of fellow road users during the festive season.

