Ships in Gulf of Riga and Pärnu Bay require early-season icebreaker help

News
Icebreaker EVA-316
Icebreaker EVA-316 Source: Jaanus Lepalaan/Transport Administration
News

The current ice conditions require the help of an icebreaker in Pärnu and Liivi bays.

This is the second week that the multipurpose vessel EVA-316 of the Transport Administration has been carrying out this duty.

On December 16, EVA-316 arrived in Pärnu bay with a crew of ten.

In the past 15 years, Captain Armin Sirelpuu said, the ice-breaker between Pärnu bay and the Gulf of Riga (Liivi Bay) was needed in December only three times, while another ten times much later in the season. This year, though, the ice is very different, as if it were March.

"Currently, we have served sixteen vessels, and one more will arrive tonight. And there's plenty of work, with about nine miles of ice from Pärnu bay," Sirelpuu said.

"The ice will be interesting this year. The structure of it right now is typical of the spring season. It's not very thick, up to 20 centimeters, but it's very tough — this type of ice typically occurs at the end of March," he explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:52

Ministry of Defense: Russian regime shows no signs of weakening

13:27

Eesti Gaas to reduce prices by 30 percent from February

12:19

Estonia spends €32 million on energy compensation measure over two months

11:09

Ships in Gulf of Riga and Pärnu Bay require early-season icebreaker help

10:23

Estonian entrepreneurs investing in Latvian media

09:32

Statistics: Retail trade turnover in Estonia down 2 percent in November

08:53

Kohtla-Järve power vacuum now into its third month

08:05

Thieves steal valuable late Tsarist-era Tallinn manhole covers

08:05

Not enough goods for the Amber Train

07:24

End of year fireworks sales high despite calls for alternatives

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.12

Estonian ID cards can be picked up in supermarkets from mid-January

29.12

Former Prime Minister Edgar Savisaar passes away Updated

27.12

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

28.12

Postimees: Estonian politicians highlight charade of Putin's Pskov visit

29.12

President Karis: It would have been less exciting without Savisaar

08:05

Not enough goods for the Amber Train

29.12

Kallas: Savisaar was a controversial but brilliant politician

08:05

Thieves steal valuable late Tsarist-era Tallinn manhole covers

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: