Icy, slippery road conditions warning issued in Estonia Tuesday

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has issued a "very high risk"-level warning Tuesday over slippery road conditions expected Tuesday, and urges drivers and other road users to exercise due caution.

Potential ice rain, from the morning onwards, is highly likely to render roads hazardous, the agency's traffic management center announced early Tuesday morning, and snowfall ahead of that in the very early morning will mean surface-level blizzard conditions are also present.

Northern, central and eastern Estonia will see the heaviest snowfall, though temperatures will be mild (above zero) on Saaremaa in the morning, rising above zero on the mainland, too, daytime.

Cloudy weather will continue through the day and snow and sleet is likely to appear in the east, with the continued risk of freezing rain there as well; sleet and rain is more likely in the west, rather than snow.

The Transport Administration's website provides road conditions updates in real time, while the national information line is 1247.

