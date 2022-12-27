Icy, slippery road conditions warning issued in Estonia Tuesday

News
Slippery road conditions are forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, as ice rain falls in many parts of Estonia.
Slippery road conditions are forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, as ice rain falls in many parts of Estonia. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has issued a "very high risk"-level warning Tuesday over slippery road conditions expected Tuesday, and urges drivers and other road users to exercise due caution.

Potential ice rain, from the morning onwards, is highly likely to render roads hazardous, the agency's traffic management center announced early Tuesday morning, and snowfall ahead of that in the very early morning will mean surface-level blizzard conditions are also present.

Northern, central and eastern Estonia will see the heaviest snowfall, though temperatures will be mild (above zero) on Saaremaa in the morning, rising above zero on the mainland, too, daytime.

Cloudy weather will continue through the day and snow and sleet is likely to appear in the east, with the continued risk of freezing rain there as well; sleet and rain is more likely in the west, rather than snow.

The Transport Administration's website provides road conditions updates in real time, while the national information line is 1247.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:27

Natural gas price falls to Estonian state support threshold level

09:59

'Jõulutunnel' 2022 raises over €240,000 for diabetes sufferers

09:37

Riigikogu committee holding public hearing into family benefits amendments

09:25

Tourists are back in Tallinn after several years of pandemic

08:52

Luhamaa border crossing enlargement halted by Russian invasion of Ukraine

08:52

Sander Joone's animation 'Sierra' shortlisted for Oscar

08:23

Home loan applications fell sharply in Estonia in final months of 2022

07:36

Icy, slippery road conditions warning issued in Estonia Tuesday

26.12

Drunk drivers, domestic violence calls for police during holidays

26.12

Tõnis Saarts: War in Ukraine has made our domestic politics more Western

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.12

Tram line construction to upend Tallinn city center Traffic in 2023

26.12

No expenses spared on New Year's parties

23.12

Tallinn Old Town last had this few residents after the Great Northern War

26.12

Drunk drivers, domestic violence calls for police during holidays

26.12

Tõnis Saarts: War in Ukraine has made our domestic politics more Western

26.12

Mihkelson MP with most foreign trips in 2022

24.12

President Karis: You can be for peace when the war is over

26.12

Careless burning of candles causes two minor fires over the holidays

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: