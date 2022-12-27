Tallinn Zoo's inhabitants enjoy Christmas down-time

News
One of Tallinn Zoo's meerkats.
One of Tallinn Zoo's meerkats. Source: ERR
News

The inhabitants of Tallinn Zoo are enjoying the peace and quiet the holiday break, and winter in general, offers them, due to the lower visitor numbers at this time of year.

At the same time, zoo staff have been getting creative in keeping the animals entertained, tailoring this to the species, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday, with even Christmas celebrations of a sort taking place.

The zoo's meerkats were presented with a gift-wrapped box, and, while they were not expected to unwrap this box themselves, they didn't need to in any case – openings cut into it allow insects and other meerkat-friendly goodies to be placed inside, which the animals then pick out with their paws, Anne Saluneem, adviser at the zoo, told AK.

Meerkats are native to South Africa, Namibia and Botswana, so the cold weather in Estonia in winter means they have to be kept inside in the warm.

The snow itself can provide a diversion for many animals, too.

"We sometimes do something like this: When there is snow, for those animals we keep indoors, we either make snowballs or put the snow in a bowl, which creates so much fun for the animals to play around with inside, slurping it and spreading it around," she went on.

Following the holiday season, leftover Christmas trees are to be brought to Tallinn Zoo, located in Roca al Mare, to the west of the city center, which many animals like to roll around in, play about with etc.

Meanwhile, species which are particularly appreciative of the overall downtime include such diverse animals as elephants and hornbills.

"Of course, they get used to people, but in this enclosed space there can be a lot of noise, and it can get really crazy," zookeeper Erko Kiisel said.

The zoo nonetheless remains open to visitors, and humans, too, might appreciate the calmer environment.

Anne Saluneem said: "It's always worth taking a look at those animals that are not put off by the cold in winter; those that are kept outside. At the same time, it is also nicer to view those animals who are inside, due to the cold, as you can view them from inside too."

The zoo's website is here.

The original AK slot (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:14

Estonian MEPs reject suspicions of Qatar influence voiced in Le Monde

15:30

City of Tallinn hikes kindergarten meal support for 2023

15:27

Riigikogu constitutional committee recommends amending family benefits act

14:27

Reform elections platform includes climate law promise

14:05

Andrei Hvostov: Ukraine war first in history whose outcome we don't know

13:22

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

12:38

Volunteer fire rescue service budget to be doubled in 2023

12:05

Gallery: Pärnu Museum hosts major exhibition on 'Muhu mänd' in textile art

11:24

Tallinn Zoo's inhabitants enjoy Christmas down-time

10:27

Natural gas price falls to Estonian state support threshold level

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.12

Tram line construction to upend Tallinn city center Traffic in 2023

26.12

Drunk drivers, domestic violence calls for police during holidays

26.12

No expenses spared on New Year's parties

23.12

Tallinn Old Town last had this few residents after the Great Northern War

08:23

Home loan applications fell sharply in Estonia in final months of 2022

26.12

Tõnis Saarts: War in Ukraine has made our domestic politics more Western

07:36

Icy, slippery road conditions warning issued in Estonia Tuesday

10:27

Natural gas price falls to Estonian state support threshold level

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: