Tourists are back in Tallinn after several years of pandemic

News
The opening of Tallinn Christmas market on November 25, 2022.
The opening of Tallinn Christmas market on November 25, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

After years of covid pandemic, tourists are returning to Tallinn for the holidays, and pre-pandemic levels have been reached.

Tallinn's winter tourist attraction is undoubtedly the Christmas market, which has received praise from several international publications yet again this year. Tiia, a market vendor for 13 years, told ERR's "AK" that this year there is no lack of tourists.

"They've had enough of the negativity and have come to the Christmas market to find something more cheerful," said Tiia, a Christmas market vendor.

The weekend is completely sold out of hotels, particularly in the Old Town. Killu Maidla, CEO of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants, said that exact figures are not yet available.

"We can actually say that the first half of December has been perfectly comparable to the pre-crisis period in 2019 based on what we are seeing now," she said.

Despite the fact that due to the war, Russian tourists are not permitted to enter Estonia,  many Russian citizens visiting relatives are shopping at the Christmas market. As a result, sales are either the same as or higher than they were last year, when there were fewer tourists due to the pandemic.

The full year has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. Tourism has returned by 70 percent compared to 2019 levels. During the first ten months of the year, there were around 2.1 million overnight stays in Tallinn, compared to little over three million during the pre-pandemic period.

Tallinn's deputy mayor, Joosep Vimm, said that the Finns have returned - Finnish visitors make up 50 percent of all tourists, and their numbers have recovered to 85 percent, which is already a significant improvement.

"In addition to Finns, there are also Latvians, Germans and English tourists in Tallinn. And domestic tourism is actually at a much higher levels than it has ever been," Vimm said.

Maidla said that tourist behavior has changed somewhat. People are making more last-minute bookings than before.

"Looking at the entire month of January, there isn't much to be thrilled about, but we know that there will be last-minute bookings. The same pattern held true for the month of December: a week or less in advance, a flurry of bookings arrived one after the other," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:27

Natural gas price falls to Estonian state support threshold level

09:59

'Jõulutunnel' 2022 raises over €240,000 for diabetes sufferers

09:37

Riigikogu committee holding public hearing into family benefits amendments

09:25

Tourists are back in Tallinn after several years of pandemic

08:52

Luhamaa border crossing enlargement halted by Russian invasion of Ukraine

08:52

Sander Joone's animation 'Sierra' shortlisted for Oscar

08:23

Home loan applications fell sharply in Estonia in final months of 2022

07:36

Icy, slippery road conditions warning issued in Estonia Tuesday

26.12

Drunk drivers, domestic violence calls for police during holidays

26.12

Tõnis Saarts: War in Ukraine has made our domestic politics more Western

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.12

Tram line construction to upend Tallinn city center Traffic in 2023

26.12

No expenses spared on New Year's parties

23.12

Tallinn Old Town last had this few residents after the Great Northern War

26.12

Drunk drivers, domestic violence calls for police during holidays

26.12

Tõnis Saarts: War in Ukraine has made our domestic politics more Western

26.12

Mihkelson MP with most foreign trips in 2022

24.12

President Karis: You can be for peace when the war is over

26.12

Careless burning of candles causes two minor fires over the holidays

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: