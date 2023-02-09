Bank of Estonia: Foreign tourists spent €1.1 billion in Estonia last year

While their numbers still haven't recovered to pre-pandemic levels, more than 3.5 million foreign tourists visited in Estonia in 2022, spending a combined €1.1 billion while here, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Thursday.

Foreign tourists spent around €1.1 billion in Estonia in 2022, up by €670 million on year, but still €340 million less than in the record, pre-pandemic year of 2019. In all, a total of 3.5 million foreign visitors visited Estonia last year, still down by some 40 percent compared with 2019, but up 168 percent on year.

Estonian residents, meanwhile, spent around €1 billion abroad, €240 million less than in 2019 but nearly half a billion more than in 2021. In all, Estonian residents made some 2.7 million trips abroad last year, a quarter fewer than in 2019 but 112 percent more than in 2021.

Statistical releases

The Bank of Estonia produces statistics on foreign travel in connection with the bank's task of compiling the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes the exports and imports of travel services.

Its statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the fourth quarter of 2022 next month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!