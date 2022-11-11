Bank of Estonia: Third quarter foreign tourist numbers more than double

While they still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic levels, more than twice as many foreign tourists visited Estonia in the third quarter of 2022 than during the same period last year, spending a combined €365 million while here, the Bank of Estonia said in a statistical release.

A total of 1,294,730 foreign visitors visited Estonia from July through the end of September, up 116 percent on year.

More than 1 million tourists, accounting for 82 percent of the total, traveled to Estonia from elsewhere within the EU. Of these, the number of Finnish tourists, who accounted for the largest share of foreign tourists, had tripled on year.

Foreign tourists spent a combined €365 million in Estonia in the third quarter, €215 million more than a year earlier, but €110 million less than in the third quarter of 2019, i.e. prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estonian residents, meanwhile, made 932,201 visits abroad in the third quarter, up 85 percent on year.

Of these, 81 percent were made within the EU, with visits to Finland and Latvia, the most popular two destinations, up 77 and 147 percent on year, respectively. Turkey, meanwhile, was the most popular third country destination for Estonian residents last quarter.

Estonian residents spent a combined €365 million abroad in the third quarter, up by €155 million on year but €60 million less than in the third quarter of 2019.

Statistical releases

The Bank of Estonia produces statistics on foreign travel in connection with the bank's task of compiling the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes the exports and imports of travel services.

Its statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the third quarter of 2022 next month.

