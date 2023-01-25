Bank of Estonia: Fourth quarter bankcard use up 9.7 percent

Customer paying at a self-checkout in a Tallinn supermarket.
Customer paying at a self-checkout in a Tallinn supermarket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
€53.7 billion in card payments were made at point of sale (POS) terminals in Estonia in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 4.5 percent on year. The turnover of payments made abroad with cards issued in Estonia likewise went up 14.2 percent on year, according to the quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Wednesday.

Payment statistics published monthly

The Bank of Estonia publishes payment statistics each month, with a separate statistical release published together with payment statistics once per quarter as well.

Payment statistics for January will be published in February; a statistical release on first quarter 2023 payments will be published in April.

Statistical releases describe the main changes in payment statistics such as payments sent and received, card payments and e-commerce transactions. The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

