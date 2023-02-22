Bank of Estonia: Fewer credit institutions, more investment funds in 2022

While the overall number of credit institutions, savings and loan associations (SLAs) as well as consumer creditors all decreased, the number of investment and pension funds operating in Estonia in 2022 increased on year, according to annual indicators for financial intermediaries published by the Bank of Estonia in a statistical release on Wednesday.

Statistics published annually

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release contains a selection of indicators illustrating the market for financial intermediation in Estonia.

The statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

The central bank will publish the 2023 annual indicators of financial intermediaries in March 2024 at the latest.

