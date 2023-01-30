Bank of Estonia: Savings and loan association assets down 10 percent in Q4

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the total assets of Estonian savings and loan associations (SLAs) shrank 10 percent on year to €136.5 million, according to a quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Monday.

In the fourth quarter, the overall stock of deposits in SLAs stood at €103 million, down 13 percent on year.

The stock of deposits from private individuals and non-financial companies totaled €101.5 million, of which €91 million, or 89.6 percent, consisted of the deposits of private individuals. Private deposits in SLAs decreased by €15.9 million over the year.

Term deposits, in turn, accounted for 98.5 percent of private deposits, decreasing slightly from 98.6 percent in the previous quarter and 98.9 percent on year.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, Estonian SLAs had 13,596 members, 181 fewer than in the previous quarter and 675, or 4.7 percent, fewer than in the final quarter of 2021.

SLA statistics published quarterly

The Bank of Estonia publishes a statistical release on savings and loan associations (SLAs) on a quarterly basis. The statistical release describes the primary changes in SLA statistics (aggregated balance sheet and income statement). These statistics only cover data on active associations.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the first quarter of 2023 in April.

