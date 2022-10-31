Bank of Estonia: Savings and loan association assets down 7 percent in Q3

Stacks of euro bills.
Stacks of euro bills. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
In the third quarter of 2022, the total assets of Estonian savings and loan associations (SLAs) shrank 7 percent on year to €135.6 million, with statistics impacted chiefly by the exclusion of one SLA due to bankruptcy, according to a quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia.

In the third quarter, the overall stock of deposits in SLAs stood at €102.3 million, down 9 percent on year.

The stock of deposits from private individuals and non-financial companies totaled €100.9 million, €92.8 million, or 91.9 percent of which consisted of the deposits of private individuals. Private deposits in SLAs decreased by €12.1 million on year.

Term deposits, in turn, accounted for 98.6 percent of private deposits, indicating a slight decrease on year from 98.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

SLA statistics published quarterly

The Bank of Estonia publishes a statistical release on savings and loan associations (SLAs) on a quarterly basis. The statistical release describes the primary changes in SLA statistics (aggregated balance sheet and income statement). These statistics only cover data on active associations.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the third quarter of 2022 in January.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

