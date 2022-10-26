Bank of Estonia: Bankcard use up at home, abroad in third quarter

Cards in a wallet. Photo is illustrative. Source: Karin Koppel
€1.8 billion in card payments were made at point of sale (POS) terminals in Estonia last quarter, up 9.3 percent on year. The turnover of payments made abroad with cards issued in Estonia likewise rose 33.7 percent on year, according to the quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia.

Payment statistics published monthly

The Bank of Estonia publishes payment statistics each month, with a separate statistical release published together with payment statistics once per quarter as well.

Payment statistics for this October will be published in November; a statistical release on fourth quarter payments will be published in January.

Statistical releases describe the main changes in payment statistics such as payments sent and received, card payments and e-commerce transactions. The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

