Statistics: Foreign tourists spend €320m in Estonia in second quarter 2022

In the second quarter of 2022, foreign tourists spent a total of €320 million in Estonia, exceeding spending by Estonian residents traveling abroad by €55 million, the Bank of Estonia said in a statistical release published Tuesday.

The number of foreign tourists to visit Estonia in April, May and June this year increased more than sixfold on year, with Finnish residents accounting for 40 percent of foreign visitors and one-fifth of tourists traveling from countries outside of the EU. One in three foreign visits to Estonia were daytrips.

Estonian residents, meanwhile, took more than 700,000 trips abroad last quarter. 80 percent of these trips were taken to other EU countries, including to top destinations Finland and Latvia. The third country most visited by Estonian residents last quarter was Turkey.

--

