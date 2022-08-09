Statistics: Foreign tourists spend €320m in Estonia in second quarter 2022

News
Cruise ship tourists arrive in Saaremaa. June 1, 2022.
Cruise ship tourists arrive in Saaremaa. June 1, 2022. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

In the second quarter of 2022, foreign tourists spent a total of €320 million in Estonia, exceeding spending by Estonian residents traveling abroad by €55 million, the Bank of Estonia said in a statistical release published Tuesday.

The number of foreign tourists to visit Estonia in April, May and June this year increased more than sixfold on year, with Finnish residents accounting for 40 percent of foreign visitors and one-fifth of tourists traveling from countries outside of the EU. One in three foreign visits to Estonia were daytrips.

Estonian residents, meanwhile, took more than 700,000 trips abroad last quarter. 80 percent of these trips were taken to other EU countries, including to top destinations Finland and Latvia. The third country most visited by Estonian residents last quarter was Turkey.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:51

Estonian FM: 2 years since Lukashenko stole hopes of Belarusians Updated

20:11

Gallery: Chekhov's 'Cherry Orchard' Ugala Theater rehearsals in full swing

19:40

Six Estonian cyclists heading to Munich for European Championships

18:42

Criminal proceedings opened over large-scale river pollution incident

18:15

Ainsalu makes debut for Dutch side Telstar in 1-1 draw with Ajax Jong

17:51

Minister: Those switching to universal electricity don't have to pay fine

17:47

Mart Helme: West sees Russia as a loser, yet it is steadily advancing

16:51

Soaring energy prices prompt high demand for heat pumps

16:45

Kristel Birgit Potsepp: Young people need more mental health support

16:21

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

08.08

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

08.08

Kallas spurs Narva city officials to remove Soviet tank as soon as possible

09:29

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

11:58

Lauristin: Tank should be part of a "Narva 1944 - Mariupol 2022" exhibition

08:17

Elering: Transmission bottleneck reason for electricity price difference

14:13

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: